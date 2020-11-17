Narottam Mishra said that the new law will have the provision of 5 years of rigorous imprisonment for the offenders. The state government is also thinking to make such crimes a cognizable and non-bailable offence.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the growing chorus to bring a law against the 'Love Jihad', Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that the state government is mulling to bring legislation to counter the problem in the next session of the state assembly.

Narottam Mishra said that the new law will have the provision of 5 years of rigorous imprisonment for the offenders. The state government is also thinking to make such crimes a cognizable and non-bailable offence.

"One word ' Love Jihad' is doing rounds. We are making preparations to introduce the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020 in Assembly. It will have provision for five years of rigorous imprisonment against those involved in forceful religious conversion and marriage by lure or fraud," Narottam Mishra said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"We are also proposing that such crimes be declared a cognisable and non-bailable offence. There will be provision to declare marriages taking place forcefully, out of fraud or by tempting someone, for religious conversion, null and void," he said.

The Home Minister further asserted that the religious leader who is converting the person will have to inform District Magistrate one month in advance.

"Under this, the person who has been converted, their parents/siblings will have to mandatorily file a complaint about action. A religious leader who is converting the person will have to inform District Magistrate one month in advance. We will introduce this Bill in the next session," he said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government will bring a strict law to curb "love jihad" and forcible religious conversion, citing an Allahabad High Court order.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa had also said that the state government will take strict measures to put an end to the religious conversions in the name of 'Love Jihad'. The chief minister also said that the government is mulling the issue with experts and will put an end to this in Karnataka, irrespective of what other states are doing.

Love Jihad is a slur used by the right-wing groups for the relationship between Hindu women and Muslim men, which according to them is a 'trick' to forcibly convert the Hindu women in the name of love or alluring them by money or other means.

However, the term is not officially recognised by the government of India as the Ministry of Home Affairs, in February this year had told the parliament that the term is not defined by the law.

Posted By: Talib Khan