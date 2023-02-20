MP Govt Passes New Liquor Policy, Orders Closure Of Open Air Bars In State; Check Details

THE CHIEF minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to close all the bars operating in the state. The move was taken in an attempt to discourage liquor consumption in the state. The government has approved the new exercised policy under which 'ahatas' (open-air bars or liquor vends) in the state will be closed.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra made an announcement and said the new excise policy is designed to discourage liquor consumption. Since 2010, no new liquor shop has been closed in the state, the minister said.

"The Cabinet has approved a proposal to close all (open-air) bars operating in the state. Now, liquor can only be bought and sold over the counter at liquor shops. Since 2010, no new liquor shop has been closed in the state. We have introduced a new liquor policy this year to discourage people from consuming alcohol," Mishra said.

This came after senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti demanded a "controlled liquor policy" in the state. According to a news agency PTI, citing sources, Bharti's demands, which included the closure of "ahatas" (areas for drinking attached to a liquor shop) and a ban on liquor shops in a one-kilometre radius around schools and certain other establishments, caused a delay in the announcement of the new policy, which was scheduled to be made public on January 31.

The Home Minister said that the Cabinet also decided to go for stricter enforcement of rules to suspend the driving licences of those accused of drink-driving. As per the new policy, the distance of liquor shops from educational and religious institutions has also been increased from 50 to 100 meters.

He added, "The minimum distance of liquor shops from educational and religious places has also been increased from 50 to 100 metres. This apart, rules will be enforced more strictly against those caught driving under the influence of alcohol."