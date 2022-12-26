MP Govt Bulldozes Illegally Constructed House Of Man Seen Thrashing Girl In Viral Video | Watch

Madhya Pradesh government took bulldozer action on Pankaj Tripathi's house, who brutally beat a girl for refusing to marry. (Image credits: screengrab of a viral video/Twitter)

AFTER a Madhya Pradesh man was arrested for thrashing a 19-year-old girl, his home was razed down with a bulldozer on Sunday. 24-year-old Pankaj Tripathi was taken into custody after a viral video showed him brutally hitting a girl over her refusal to get married. The incident took place in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

In the video, Tripathi could be seen grabbing the girl by her hair and slamming her on the ground. He then kicked her legs and hit her in the face several times. Following the assault, Tripathi tried to make the girl stand up, but she lost consciousness.

Tripathi's friend shot the video and he could be seen asking him to delete the recording. The victim was found lying unconscious on the roadside and was taken to a hospital by a local much later.

Swinging into action over the incident, MP Police arrested Tripathi from Uttar Pradesh's Pradesh's Mirzapur on Saturday night. On Sunday, the district administration sent a bulldozer to demolish his home. A large group of policemen reportedly supported the demolition.

Taking to a social media platform, a user shared a video and wrote, "Bulldozer action by MP govt, Arrested Boy from Rewa who brutally beaten and filmed his girlfriend asking for marry her."

Tripathi worked as a driver, and his licence was cancelled after the incident came to light. According to the police, he allegedly got angry when the girl refused to marry him.

A local policeman was suspended for not taking prompt action against Tripathi.