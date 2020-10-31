Reacting to the EC's decision, Kamal Nath said that the Election Commission didn't give him any notice and asked the panel which post this star campaigner has.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Congress has criticised the Election Commission over its decision to revoke former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's star campaigner status for his "repeated violation of model code of conduct". Reacting to the Election Commission's decision, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that the list of star campaigners is a right of political parties and that the poll panel's decision against Kamal Nath was a violation of EC's own guidelines.

"The list of star campaigners is the right of political parties, not the Central Election Commission. The poll panel has violated its own guidelines," news agency ANI quoted Digvijay Singh as saying.

Reacting to the EC's decision, Kamal Nath said that the Election Commission didn't give him any notice and asked the panel which post this star campaigner has.

"Which post or position this star campaigner has? The Election Commission had not given me any notice, nor had it asked me about it. Why they are doing this in the last two days of campaigning only they know," the 73-year-old leader said.

Kamal Nath had triggered a political row with his "item" dig at BJP leader Imarti Devi. During a rally in Dabra, Kamal Nath had said that while the Congress' candidate is a "simple man", BJP candidate Imarti Devi is an "item".

Imarti Devi was one of the 22 Congress MLAs who quit the Congress and joined the saffron outfit along with Jyotiraditya Scindia. Their revolt had led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh in March this year.

Byelections will be held on 28 vacant Madhya Pradesh seats on November 3. The BJP needs 10 seats to remain in power. If the Congress wins all the seats, they may return to power as well.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma