Cinema halls and multiplexes guidelines in Maharashtra: Theatres and movie halls are set to reopen on November 05, almost seven months after the lockdown was imposed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Government has issued guidelines for the reopening of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes from November 5. As per the guidelines, cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to open with 50 percent seating capacity outside containment zones from Thursday.No eatables will be allowed inside the theaters, cinema halls, multiplexes, a government notification issued today said.

The standard operating procedures for the same will be issued by the Cultural Affairs Department and local authorities. The Cultural Affairs Department will take into consideration the SOP issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting," the order said.

The movie business in India came to a grinding halt after the government announced a nation-wide lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak. Since March 2020, theatres have been shut and movies meant for the big screen have released on various streaming platforms.

Besides, the state government has also allowed to re-open swimming pools used for training of state, national and international level sportspersons and yoga institutes from November 5. All indoor sports like badminton, tennis, squash, etc. will be allowed with physical distancing and sanitation measures.

"Swimming pools being used for training of State, National and International level sportspersons, outside containment zones, will be allowed to operate with effect from Nov 5. The SOP for the same will be issued by the Sports and Youth Affairs Dept," read the order passed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday increased to 16,92,693 with the addition of 4,909 new cases, while nearly 7,000 patients recovered from the infection, said a state health department official.The state also reported 120 fresh deaths, pushing the fatality count to 44,248, he said. A total of 6,973 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered people to 15,31,277, the official said.With this, the number of active patients in the state has dropped to 1,16,543.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha