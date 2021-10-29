New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Farmer unions, protesting against the Centre's three agri laws since last year at Delhi borders, on Friday said that they stand vindicated and asserted that they never blocked the roads at the city borders. The statement from the farmer leaders came as Delhi police started to remove its barricading at two protest sites including the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border.

The farmer leaders further said any decision to entirely clear both the carriageways at the protest sites will be taken by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions protesting against the Centre's farm laws. They, however, said way will be made for traffic to move in the coming days.

#WATCH | Removal of Police barricading at Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) border underway. The barricading is also being removed from Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border.



Farmers' agitations against the three farm laws have been going on at these borders. pic.twitter.com/GrC3G7Vnze — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

#WATCH | Police barricading being removed from Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border where a farmers' agitation against the three farm laws is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/0rLUZvIuMW — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

The Delhi Police's decision comes days after a Supreme Court hearing that saw farmer unions arguing that the police were responsible for the blockade at the city's borders.

In light of the removal of barricades at the Ghazipur border protest site, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said, “The future course of the ongoing farmers' protest would be decided by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is leading the movement against the three farm laws.”

Senior farmer leader and SKM member Darshan Pal said false allegations were being levelled against farmers that they have blocked roads, which have been rejected by us since day one. Pal said at the Singhu border, farmers have occupied the portion of the road which is already closed for traffic due to the construction of a flyover.

“Now, the exercise of removal of barricades by the police clearly proves our point that it was the police that have blocked roads and not the farmers. We never created any problem. Any bottleneck from our side will also be cleared for traffic movement. So far, there is no call to go to Delhi. Any future course of action will be decided in a meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha,” Pal said as quoted by PTI.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at the three borders points -- Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur -- protesting the Centre's three farm laws since November 26, 2020. While the protesting farmers have been claiming that the three laws enacted last year are against their interest, the Centre has been saying these legislations are pro-farmer.

The Delhi Police on Thursday evening started removing the barricades and concertina wires it had put in place at the anti-farm laws protest site at Tikri Border on Delhi-Rohtak highway. Similar action was initiated at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Friday morning.

Police barricading being removed from Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border where a farmers' agitation against the three farm laws is underway.



A Police personnel at the spot says, "The barricades are being removed, the route is being opened. We received the orders." pic.twitter.com/Au2XN6uvmp — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

On October 21, the Supreme Court had said farmers have the right to protest and were not against this even when a legal challenge against the three farm laws is pending but they cannot block roads "indefinitely", an observation that came amid a blame game between the Centre and the farmer unions.

While the farmers' unions alleged that the police were responsible for the blockade at the Delhi borders as it suits them to allow a feeling in the minds of the citizens that farmers are blocking the road, the Centre claimed there was an oblique purpose behind the protests.



(With PTI Inputs)

