New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Motilal Vora passed away at the age of 93 on Monday. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital in News Delhi due to urine infection, reported news agency ANI.

Vora, who celebrated his 93rd birthday on Sunday, had tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus in October this year but later recovered from the disease.

The veteran Congress leader, who was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh till April this year, had recently mourned the death of his closest friend in the Congress -- Ahmed Patel.

"The news of the demise of senior Congress leader, Rajya Sabha MP Mr. Ahmed Patel, is very sad. This is an irreparable damage to the country, to the entire Congress family and to me personally. May God give peace to the departed soul and the strength to his family to bear the loss," he had said in a tweet in Hindi.

