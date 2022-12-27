Mother Dairy Milk Prices Hiked By Rs 2 Per Litre; Check New Rates In Your City Here

MOTHER Dairy, India’s leading dairy partner, hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR market with effect from Tuesday due to higher inputs cost. The full cream will now cost Rs 66 per litre in Delhi-NCR, up from Rs 64 per litre.

While the rate for toned milk has been revised to Rs 53 per litre from Rs 51 per litre and the double-toned milk rate has been increased to Rs 47 per litre from Rs 45 per litre. However, there would be no revision in the retail price of cow milk and token milk variants.

"It is an unprecedented year for the dairy industry. We have been witnessing a significant increase in demand for milk and milk products from both consumers and institutions, even after festivals. On the other hand, procurement of raw milk has also not picked up after Diwali as was anticipated. The procurement prices of raw milk have gone up by about 24 per cent over last year due to higher input costs, heatwave conditions, etc," read a statement from a Mother Dairy spokesperson.

"This stress on raw milk prices is being felt across the industry, putting pressure on consumer prices. In our commitment to continue paying remunerative prices to farmers to ease the impact, we are severely constrained to revise consumer prices of select variants of milk in Delhi NCR, effective from December 27, 2022," Mother Dairy said.

"As a responsible organisation, we have always endeavoured to strike the right balance between farmers and consumers. Therefore, we have been passing the increased input cost to our consumers partially on select variants/SKUs and in a phased manner," it added further.