Mother Dairy Hikes Prices Of Full-Cream And Token Milk Across Delhi-NCR

MOTHER Dairy full-cream milk prices increased by Re 1 per litre and token milk will be costlier by Rs 2 per litre, respectively, across Delhi-NCR from Monday.

Now the consumers have to pay Rs 64 per litre for full-cream milk, which earlier cost Rs 63. The token milk will be sold at Rs 50 per litre.

However, Mother Dairy has not increased prices of full-cream milk sold in 500 ml packets. On Sunday, Mother Dairy decided to increase prices of full-cream milk by Re 1 per litre and token milk by Rs 2 per litre.

At a time when food inflation is at high level and world economies are heading towards recession, this hike will hit household budgets adversely.

Mother Dairy said they increased the prices of milk due to rise in its procurement cost of raw milk from dairy farmers. One of the spokesperson said, "This year, the entire dairy industry is witnessing a huge gap in the demand and supply of milk," the spokesperson added.

“The availability of raw milk has been impacted due to the increased cost of feed and fodder, and erratic monsoon, putting a stress on prices of raw milk,” Mother Dairy said.

The milk supplier company said that the demand for processed milk has gone up.

"The ongoing mismatch in the demand-supply, even after the festive season, has further led to firming of raw milk prices. We are therefore constrained to partially pass on the impact with revision in consumer prices of certain variants," the spokesperson said.

Talking about their contribution to farmers, Mother Dairy spokesperson said, “The revision in prices will enable the company to continue supporting farmers with right remuneration while ensuring quality milk for consumers.”

This is not the first time when Mother Dairy increased its milk prices. Back in October, the company hiked prices of full-cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre across Delhi-NCR and in some parts of North India.