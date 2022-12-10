'Most Difficult Election': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Swipe At BJP While Addressing Elected AAP Councillors

DELHI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that it was the most difficult election because AAP has contested so far.

Speaking about the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections while addressing the party councilors he said, "It was a very very difficult election. The way conspiracies were drawn, and the whole machinery were used against us… I think it was one of the most difficult elections we have contested so far."

He congratulated the councilors on their victory and wished them luck for the upcoming five years.

Kejriwal, in a video shared from his official Twitter handle, took a sharp attack on BJP's claim that AAP was a corrupt party and said, "They did not say that the BJP is honest. They used to say that the AAP is as corrupt as them."

AAP on Wednesday marked a massive victory in the Delhi civic body polls ending the BJP's 15-year reign.

"Seven chief ministers, 17 union ministers, Amit Shah ji, (BJP chief) JP Nadda sahab, all of them were there. Besides, the media was used against us. Some or the other clip was released," Kejriwal said referring to the viral video of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain from Tihar jail that made rounds on te social media platforms ahead of the elections.

Hailing the "positive" politics of his party and said that "this kind of battle was never ever fought before".

Speaking about the corruption in MCD, the Delhi CM said, "Don't do anything in the coming five years that breaks the faith people have in our government. The trust of people must strengthen with time."

After the results of the MCD polls were announced, Arvind Kejriwal vowed to improve civic amenities in the national capital and sought the "blessings" of the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve that.

He also batted for positive politics in the country to ensure that India becomes number one country in the world.

During the campaign, both BJP and AAP left no stone unturned as both the parties levelled accusations and counter-accusations at each other on various issues besides BJP deploying union ministers and chief ministers too for campaigning.

