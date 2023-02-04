'Most Corrupt': Amit Shah Targets Hemant Soren Govt In Jharkhand, Rakes Up 'Adivasi Population' Issue

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that the Jharkhand government is the most corrupt government in the country.

Addressing a BJP rally in Deoghar, he said, "The Hemant Soren government is the most corrupt in the country. Resources are being looted using railway wagons and tractors. People will unseat this government from power in the state."

The Union Home minister also claimed that the population of Adivasis has seen a decline from 35 per cent to 24 per cent because of the massive infiltration from across the international border.

He also alleged that the infiltrators were grabbing land in the state after marrying tribal women.

He further spoke about the upcoming 2024 elections and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats.

Highlighting the death of a class 12 student, who was burnt alive by her stalker in Dumka last year, Shah said, "Adivasi girls are being murdered while the Hemant Soren government is indulging in politics of appeasement."

Shah also reiterated allocated adequate funds for the registration of over 2 lakh multi-dimensional Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in the Union Budget 2023-24.

He said that the PACS have been created to ensure that there remains no 'panchayat' which would lack a dairy or a fishery cooperative society.

"To promote cooperation, PM Modi has introduced several schemes in the Union Budget. The previous tax of 26 per cent which was used to be levied on cooperation in the field of production, has now been lowered to 15 per cent. We have also constituted a Ministry of Cooperation to check which all panchayats lack milk and fisheries society," Shah said.

He further advised the farmers to use natural manures instead of chemical fertilisers as they ruin the soil fertility.

"From today's programme, I only want to tell the farmers that excessive use of chemical urea will do nothing but damage your crops as well as the soil. However, if you use the natural urea, the IFFCO guarantees a rise in crop productivity," Shah said.

"The Nano urea has been created with the research intended to protect Mother Earth as when the chemical fertilisers seep into the earth, it kills earthworm which is known to make natural manure. By using the natural manure, you can prevent your soil from intoxication as well," added Shah.

Amit Shah embarked his visit to the state by offering prayers at the Baba Baidyanath temple with his wife. This is the second visit of Amit Shah within a time span of one month.

(With inputs from agencies)