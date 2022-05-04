Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday warned that his party would continue to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques after Azaans in the state until and unless all "illegal loudspeakers" are removed. Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said mosques are violating the Supreme Court order and he questioned the state government over it.

"It's not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it's (illegal loudspeakers) not a religious issue but a social issue," Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"My point is that all illegal loudspeakers should be removed from mosques, until they are removed we will continue our agitations," the MNS chief added.

Thackeray's presser came hours after his party workers played Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in front of mosques after Azaan. Earlier in the day, he also tweeted an old video of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in which he said if his party comes to power, praying of namaz on roads will be stopped and loudspeakers from mosques will be removed.

"The day my government comes to power, praying of namaz will be stopped because religion should be such that it doesn't create an impediment in national development," Bal Thackeray was seen saying in the video.

"If our Hindu religion is creating an impediment then tell me, I will take care of it... Loudspeakers will be removed from masjids," said the Sena four, who passed away in November 2012.

However, Shiv Sena - which is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government that also includes Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - has countered the MNS, saying no one should teach about Hindutva to it.

Veteran party leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday also asserted that there was no violation of loudspeaker guidelines in Maharashtra, a claim which the MNS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have dimissed.

"There is no violation of loudspeakers (guidelines) in Maharashtra. The state is working according to the guidelines on loudspeakers laid down by the Supreme Court. If anyone is violating the law, then the government is capable of (tackling) it," news agency PTI quoted Raut as saying.

"The situation has not reached a level where an agitation (on the loudspeaker issue) is needed in Mumbai or Maharashtra. All mosques have taken permission for the use of loudspeakers," he added.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra police has beefed up the security across the state, especially outside Raj Thackeray's residence in Mumbai. It has also detained 10 people - one in Mumbai and nine in Pune - and seized loudspeakers from the MNS office.

