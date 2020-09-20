The mosque to be built in Ayodhya in line with the Supreme Court orders in the Ram Janmabhoomi case may not be named after Mughal emperor Babar

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The mosque to be built in Ayodhya in line with the Supreme Court orders in the Ram Janmabhoomi case may not be named after Mughal King Babar or any other emperor for that matter, according to the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation, the trust which will oversee the construction of the mosque.

Speaking with news agency PTI, Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) secretary Athar Hussain said, "The mosque will not be named Babri Masjid. It will not be named after any king or emperor. My personal opinion is that it should be called the Dhannipur Masjid."

Referring to the shape of the proposed Mosque, Hussain said that the Mosque measuring 15,000 square feet will be built in Dhannipur village adding that the architect SM Akhtar is considering to make it square-shaped like the Kaaba Sharif in Mecca.

"A mosque measuring 15,000 square feet will be built in Dhannipur village. It will be of the same size as that of the Babri mosque. The shape of the mosque may be completely different from that of other mosques. It may be square-shaped like the Kaaba Sharif in Mecca, as hinted by architect SM Akhtar."

He also informed that the trust is making its portal so that people can donate for the mosque and the museum, hospital and research centre which will be built inside the complex. Write-ups by national and international Islamic scholars will also appear on the portal.

He said some work on the portal is yet to be completed and hence, donation is yet to begin.

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board has formed the IICF, a trust, for the construction of the mosque on a five-acre plot.

The state government has allotted the five-acre plot in Ayodhya''s Dhannipur for the construction of the mosque on the directive of the apex court.

After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court, on November 9 last year, ruled in favour of the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

(with PTI inputs)

