Mosque Attacked By Mob In Gurugram, Worshippers Locked Inside

A MOB of at least 200 people attacked a mosque at Bhora Kalan village in Gurugram and also assaulted the worshippers, reported news agency PTI.

A complaint has been registered by the police in the incident that took place on Wednesday night. However, no arrests were made till Thursday evening.

According to the police, the accused attacked the mosque, beat worshipers and locked the mosque from the outside and then escaped, in the early hours of Thursday.

As per a complaint filed by Subedar Najar Mohammad, Bhora Kalan village has only four houses for Muslim families. He also informed that the scuffle began Wednesday morning, when a mob that included nearly 200 people reportedly led by Rajesh Chauhan alias Babu, Anil Bhadoria, and Sanjay Vyas surrounded the mosque and entered the prayer hall where they threatened the namazis with expulsion from the village.

"They beat us and threatened to expel us from the village as only 3-4 families of our community are residing in the village. On Wednesday night, when we offered Namaaz, they attacked us. Some of the worshippers were also injured in the attacked. The attackers were also carrying a pistol," the complainant alleged, as quoted by the news agency IANS.

"These people were harassing us for the past few days and had tried to disrupt our Namaaz. We require strict action against those involved in the matter," he said.

A police officer said a few anti-social elements had tried to disrupt the peace.

The police have recovered a mobile phone from the spot which may belong to someone who was a part of the attacking mob, officials said.

An FIR was registered against Rajesh Chauhan, Anil Bhadoria, Sanjay Vyas, and several others under sections of IPC related to rioting, trying to cause religious strife and unlawful assembly at Bilaspur Police Station following the complaint by Mohammad.

The police also informed that a team has been deployed to maintain peace in the area and to avoid any clash.

Meanwhile, a local resident said there are only a few houses of Muslims in the area, dominated by Hindus. A few locals had earlier threatened and abused the worshipers and asked him to vacate the area.

(With inputs from the agencies)