Moscow-Goa Flight Bomb Threat: Nothing Suspicious Found; All Passengers, Crew Safely Evacuated

A chartered flight from Moscow with 244 people on board to Goa was diverted to Gujarat's Jamnagar airport safely following a bomb threat received by the Goa Air traffic controller. (Image Used for Representation/ Reuters.)

JAMNAGAR Airport director informed on Tuesday that the National Security Guard (NSG) found nothing suspicious onboard the chartered flight from Moscow to Goa, which was diverted to Gujarat's Jamnagar after Goa ATC responded to an alleged bomb threat.

The airport director has confirmed that the flight will depart from Jamnagar to Goa between 10:30 and 11:00 am. Meanwhile, security forces searched every passenger onboard the Moscow-Goa chartered flight.

#WATCH | Visuals from Jamnagar Aiport where Moscow-Goa chartered flight passengers were deboarded after Goa ATC received a bomb threat.



As per airport director, Nothing suspicious found. The flight is expected to leave for Goa probably b/w 10:30 am-11 am today.#Gujarat

"NSG has not found anything suspicious. The flight is expected to leave from Jamnagar to Goa, sometime between 10.30 am and 11 am. All the cabin baggage has been thoroughly checked," ANI quoted Jamnagar Airport Director as saying.

“A thorough search operation was conducted by NSG, police & BDS teams. Hand baggage and check-in baggage of passengers were also checked. The flight has been cleared (for takeoff), after formalities it will depart for its destination, Goa. It was a hoax call, Jamnagar Collector Saurabh Parghi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Embassy has issued a statement saying that the Indian authorities had informed them of the alleged bomb scare on the Azur Air flight flying from Moscow to Goa. "The Embassy was alerted by Indian authorities about alleged bomb scare on Azur Air flight from Moscow to Goa. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. Everyone on board is safe; authorities conducting an inspection of the aircraft," the Russian Embassy was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier on Monday, a chartered flight from Moscow with 244 people on board to Goa was diverted to Gujarat's Jamnagar airport safely following a bomb threat received by the Goa Air traffic controller, officials said on Monday.

Goa | Security tightened outside Goa International Airport after Goa ATC received a bomb threat on Moscow-Goa chartered flight.



The chartered flight has been diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat. The aircraft is under isolation bay & further investigation is underway.

“Moscow-Goa chartered flight diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat after Goa ATC received a bomb threat. "Aircraft is under isolation bay," ANI quoted airport officials as saying.

"Total of 244 passengers onboard flight was landed safely at Jamnagar (defence) airport at 9:49 pm. Currently, aircraft and baggage are under isolation and security,” Jamnagar airport director was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Jamnagar District Collector, Saurabh Parghi said that all 244 passengers and staff on board the Moscow Chartered flight bound for Goa have been safely evacuated.

"The plane landed safely, and all 236 passengers and 8 crew members are on the flight. All 244 present on the plane have been evacuated safely and have been guided at the lounge inside the terminal building of the airport," Saurabh Parghi was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Bomb detection and disposal work is undergoing at the airport," Saurabh further added.

Jamnagar District Collector further informed that the aircraft made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. He also added that they were informed about the presence of a bomb in the Goa-bound flight from Moscow and hence the flight was diverted to Jamnagar.

To sanitise the Azur Aeroplanes, a crew from the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has also joined in the exercise. “We received inputs from the Central government agencies that Azur Air had received an email claiming there was a bomb on board its Goa-bound flight,” an officer of the ATS was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

(With Agency Inputs.)