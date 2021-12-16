New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called Amit Shah's deputy, Minister of States for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra a criminal and demanded his sacking. Amid the uproar in the Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused and currently facing an attempt to murder charges, Rahul Gandhi said that "the minister who killed the farmers should resign and be punished for his crime".

"We should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where there was an involvement of the Minister and about which it has been said that it was a conspiracy. The Minister who killed farmers should resign and punished", Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha.

The calls to sack MoS Ajay Mishra grew after the Special Investigating Team (SIT), probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, termed the incident as a pre-planned conspiracy, and pressed for the replacement lesser charges in the charge sheet with "attempt to murder charges". Following SIT's application, the Magistrate Court has also allowed the replacement of charges.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the prime minister for not sacking Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and said carefully curated spectacles of piety and wearing religious attire will not change the "fact that you are protecting a criminal".

"The government's refusal to sack Ajay Mishra Teni is the starkest indication of its moral bankruptcy. @narendramodi ji, carefully curated spectacles of piety and wearing religious attire will not change the fact that you are protecting a criminal…Ajay Mishra Teni should be sacked and charged in accordance with the law," the Congress general secretary said.

Several Congress MPs in Lok Sabha, including Rahul Gandhi, earlier on Wednesday have moved an adjournment motion in the House over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident demanding the removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra as Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs.

Two separate FIRs were filed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The SIT had arrested 13 people including Ashish Mishra in the first FIR in connection with the death of the four farmers and the journalist. In the second FIR relating to the death of two BJP workers and a driver during the violence, the SIT had arrested four people.

Local farmers had blamed Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish for the violence that claimed the lives of four farmers and a local journalist among others during a farmers' protest. Allegedly, they were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the minister in Lakhimpur Kheri. Videos were being circulated on social media, where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan