More Trouble For Mamata Banerjee As TMC MLA Under ED Scanner Over Money Laundering: Report

The trouble for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress doesn't seem to die down soon as another TMC MLA has reportedly received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over some suspicious financial transactions by his company. TMC MLA from Raiganj Krishna Kalyani's food and edible oil company, Kalyani Solvex Pvt Ltd, has reportedly issued a notice by ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

According to a report by NDTV, the ED has issued notice to Kalyani Solvex over some doubtful financial transactions with two Kolkata-based channels. The report has stated that Krishna Kalyani, who is the chairman of the company, will be summoned by the ED anytime soon. Notably, Krishna Kalyani defected from BJP to TMC after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections.

He had successfully contested the Assembly polls on a BJP ticket but defected to TMC without resigning from the state legislative Assembly. After he switched to TMC, he was appointed chairman of the Trinamool's public accounts committee. Krishna Kalyani set up his firm Kalyani Solvex in 2002 and started his political career in 2021 with BJP.

As per the report, the transactions between Kalyani's company and two Kolkata-based channels are under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering. This came days after the ED arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with an alleged teachers' recruitment scam in the state.

His arrest came after the ED recovered a huge amount of cash, approximately Rs 21 crore, from Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee, who was also arrested by the ED. More raids on Arpita's different residences were carried out by the ED where the probe agency recovered more incriminating material including gold worth Rs 5 crore approximately.

The ED on Thursday had recovered Rs 29 crore from the Belgharia residence of Arpita Mukherjee. This brings the total cash recovered so far to nearly Rs 50 crore. Partha Chatterjee is accused of taking bribes for the recruitment of teachers and staff in state-run schools in 2016 when he was Education Minister.

The ED on Saturday arrested Partha Chatterjee in connection with the West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scam. The ED unearthed many disproportionate assets of Partha Chatterjee since his arrest, of which were three flats in West Bengal's Diamond City. The arrests took place following the raids by the central probe agency in which it seized over Rs 20 crore in cash from the premises of his close associate Arpita Mukherjee.

In a damage control move, the TMC, earlier this week, also removed Partha Chatterjee from all organisational posts and suspended him from the party till the time the investigation into a school recruitment scam is underway.

"The TMC will not support anyone found involved in corruption. After today's disciplinary committee meeting, it was decided that Partha Chatterjee will be removed from all party posts with immediate effect. He will remain suspended from the party till the investigation is over. If it is proved that he is innocent, then the doors of the party will be opened for him again," TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said.