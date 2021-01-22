Rajib Banerjee resigned from his post as the Cabinet Minister in Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in the state. The resignation came amid the recent resignations by TMC legislators from the party just ahead of the Assembly Elections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal Forest Minister, Rajib Banerjee, on Friday resigned from his post as the Cabinet Minister in Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in the state. The resignation came amid the recent resignations by TMC legislators from the party just ahead of the Assembly Elections.

In his resignation letter, Rajib Banerjee wrote, "It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I heartily convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity."

Rajib Banerjee joined the league of those leaders who have resigned from the TMC government. Former Transport Minister in the TMC government, Suvendu Adhikari among several others joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19 last year.

Earlier, Rajib Banerjee had expressed his discontentment over a few leaders in the TMC without revealing their names on Facebook. "I want to work for the people and there are a few leaders who have been creating obstacles in my work. They falsely implicate my words. I feel sad when the top leadership does not say anything to these leaders," he had said.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later this year.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv