More Than 1.25 Lakh Old Vehicles To Be Deregistered From Noida To Control Pollution

MORE than 1.25 lakh vehicles registered in Noida will be deregistered following the National Green Tribunal order on phasing out diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, from the national capital region, reported PTI.

Reportedly, the transport department has initiated a campaign to take off such vehicles and started contacting their owners from October 1 following an Uttar Pradesh government order.

"These vehicles will either be scrapped or a no-objection certificate (NOC) issued for their usage so that they could be used in some select districts that do not fall under NCR," said Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Siyaram Verma, as quoted by news agency PTI.

While speaking to the news agency PTI, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Saha stated that the police department is conducting strict checks and charging fine to the old vehicles they are finding plying on the roads.

As per the order of the Uttar Pradesh government, these vehicles could be transferred to the 34 districts that have better air quality. These vehicles can only be transferred after the issuance of an NOC from their respective regional transport offices.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar had 8,26,110 registered vehicles, including 94,299 diesel and 7,31,811 petrol, as on October 1, according to transport department data. The data also showed that nearly 15 per cent or 1,34,073 vehicles out of the total, are needed to be deregistered in compliance with the green tribunal rules and the state government order. The number of vehicles includes 25,238 diesel and 1,08,835 petrol-run vehicles.

The Uttar Pradesh government reiterated the green tribunal's 2016 guideline on removing old vehicles from NCR and said that the order should be followed without any default. "All the vehicles which are deregistered in Delhi/NCR would not be permitted to ply in Delhi/NCR. However, the authorities will issue NOC for such vehicles to be registered outside Delhi/NCR. We further clarify that in terms of the orders of the tribunal, every state has to identify areas where the dispersion of the air is higher and vehicular density is least," it stated.

"The diesel vehicles which are more than 15 years old and are BS-I (Bharat Stage) or BS-II compliant shall be scrapped and no NOC will be issued for transfer of the vehicles," it added.

The list of the 34 districts where old vehicles from NCR can be transferred includes Etawah, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Kushinagar, Farrukhabad, Jaunpur, Kannauj, Ballia, Sultanpur, Ghazipur, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Shravasti, Auraiyya, Sonbhadra, Fatehpur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur, Badaun, Balrampur, Hardoi, Bahraich, Orai, Etah, Kasganj, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Amethi and Bijnor, the order stated.



