Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a Water Supply Project in Manipur through video conferencing from New Delhi. The project that is likely to benefit more than 1 lakh families in the north-east will be completed at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

"With this project, millions of people will not only have access to clean drinking water at home, but thousands of people will also get employment, the Prime Minister said. The project, developed with the help of local panchayats and residents, is a “fine example of decentralisation”. he added. He said the project has been designed keeping in mind the next 20-22 years The Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of the state government in curbing the spread of COVID 19 infection.

The prime minister noted that the government is making constant efforts to improve connectivity in the northeast region, be its highways, laying of rail tracks or upgradation of airports.

The foundation stone laying programme, the prime minister said, is an example of the fact that even during the crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus, the country has not stopped working.

Till the time a vaccine is developed, we have to vigorously fight against coronavirus and the development works should also be carried forward with full force, he said.

An externally funded project, the Manipur water supply project was designed to provide freshwater household tap connections (FHTCs) to remaining households in Greater Imphal planning area, and for 1,731 rural habitations covering 2,80,756 households in all 16 districts of Manipur.

The project outlay is Rs 3054.58 crore, with a loan component funded by the New Development Bank.

(with PTI inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha