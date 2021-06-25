A photograph taken on Wednesday showed a body stuck on the riverbank, with one hand covered in a white surgical glove jutting out of the saffron shroud.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The advancement of Monsoon in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and the increasing water level in the Ganga River have brought back the haunting images of floating dead bodies in the river and exposed more bodies buried in the sands. The dead bodies have also posed another challenge for the authorities who are working overtime to take out the dead bodies and cremate them.

According to a report by news agency IANS, photos and videos from different ghats in Prayagraj over the last two days have created a disturbing atmosphere. The images and videos shot by local journalists in Pryagaraj showed officials fishing out the dead bodies which have been floating as the water level rises and the sandbanks crumble.

A photograph taken on Wednesday showed a body stuck on the riverbank, with one hand covered in a white surgical glove jutting out of the saffron shroud. The body was pulled out by a team from the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation. A video from another ghat showed two men pulling out another shroud-covered body from the river and placing it on the sandbank.

Niraj Kumar Singh, a zonal officer for the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, as quoted by IANS, said that he had cremated 40 bodies in the last 24 hours."We are cremating all the bodies individually, following all the rituals," he said.

Asked about a body where an oxygen tube could be seen in the mouth of the dead person, he admitted that it appeared that the person was ill before death. "It appears that the family dumped the deceased here and went away. Maybe they were scared, I cannot say," the official said.

The IANS report further stated that some of the dead bodies found recently near Ganga are not in decomposed state which indicates that they were buried recently.

Prayagraj Mayor, Abhilasha Gupta Nandi, who was filmed helping with the cremations on the river banks, said that the state had a long tradition of burial by many communities. "While bodies buried in the mud are dissolved, the sandbanks tend to preserve them. Wherever we find exposed bodies because of the spate in the river, we are carrying out cremations," Nandi said.

It may be recalled that visuals of mass shallow graves in the sands on the banks of the Ganga river at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had created international headlines in May, coinciding with the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The visuals led to public outrage and it was believed that the deaths were due to Covid and the fatalities were being under-reported by Uttar Pradesh. The state government had denied that the deaths were linked to the pandemic and had claimed that burial by the river is a long-standing tradition in UP.



(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan