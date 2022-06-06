New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The row over controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP leaders is only growing as countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, Iran, Jordan, Maldives, Afghanistan, Bahrain and Indonesia among others condemned the act and demanded an apology from the Indian government for allowing such derogatory remarks. Meanwhile, India amid major diplomatic outrage by Islamic countries tried to defuse the anger by mentioning that the offensive tweets and comments "did not, in any way, reflect the views of the government. These are the views of fringe elements".

Here are the top developments:

-United Arab Emirates condemned statements by former BJP spokespersons on Prophet Mohammad. "The Ministry underscored the need to respect religious symbols and not violate them, as well as confront hate speech and violence. The Ministry also noted the importance of strengthening the shared international responsibility to spread the values of tolerance and human coexistence while preventing any practices that would inflame the sentiment of followers of different religions," a statement issued by the UAE government read.

-The Taliban-led Afghanistan has condemned the remarks made by two former spokespersons of India's ruling BJP against Prophet Mohammad. In a tweet, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the use of derogatory words against the Prophet of Islam by an official of the ruling party in India."

-Pakistan also condemned the derogatory remarks by two ex-BJP leaders. "I condemn in the strongest possible words hurtful comments of India's BJP leader about our beloved Prophet. (I have) said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms and persecuting Muslims. The world should take note and severely reprimand India,"Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

-Indonesia’s foreign ministry tweeted that a message condemning the “derogatory remarks” by two Indian politicians had been conveyed to the Indian envoy in Jakarta.

-Bahrain welcomed the BJP’s decision to “suspend the party’s spokeswoman” and stressed the need to “denounce any reprehensible insults” against Prophet Mohammad, which amounted to an “incitement to religious hatred”.

-The foreign ministry of Jordan issued a tweet condemning “in the strongest terms” the insulting statements on the Prophet issued by the spokesperson of the BJP.

-The Qatar government, in a statement, said: "State of Qatar welcomed the statement issued by the ruling party in India in which it announced the suspension of the party's official from practising his activities in the party due to his remarks that angered all Muslims around the world. Kuwait Government also expressed their views on the controversial statement and has asked for a public apology from India.

-India on Monday slammed the comments by OIC as "narrow-minded" and "motivated, misleading and mischievous". Amid growing criticism by the Islamic countries over controversial remarks made by now-suspended and expelled BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, India also hit back at Pakistan after its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reacted sharply on Twitter to condemn remarks by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, saying the "absurdity of a serial violator of minority rights" commenting on the treatment of minorities in another nation is not lost on anyone.

-India's ruling party, BJP on Sunday issued a statement and said that BJP is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion" and "does not promote such people or philosophy".

-BJP on Sunday suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Jindal, over the controversial comments.

