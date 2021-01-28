Speaking at World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda, PM Modi said that India is saving lives by providing COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbour and help them develop infrastructure for vaccination.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded his government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the country managed to vaccinate more than 2.3 million healthcare workers in just 12 days.

Speaking at World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda, PM Modi said that India is saving lives by providing COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbour and help them develop infrastructure for vaccination.

"Amid apprehensions, I have come before you with a message of confidence, positivity and hope for the world on the behalf on more than 1.3 billion Indians," PM Modi said while adding that more made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines will be available soon.

"In these tough times, India has been undertaking its global responsibility from the beginning. When airspace was closed in many countries, India took more than 1 lakh citizens to their countries and delivered essential medicines to more than 150 countries," PM Modi said.

Pushing for Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, PM Modi said that India is committed towards global good and global supply chain, adding that the country has the "capacity, capability and reliability to strengthen the global supply chain".

Noting that 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' was launched with the resolve of increasing the capacity of Indian economy, PM Modi said that New Delhi made one reform after the other to provide a high growth trajectory to the economy in this decade.

"Government has continuously taken several majors steps to boost manufacturing in India. Corporate Tax brought down to 15 per cent for new manufacturing units. GST rates have been reduced. Through GST and Faceless Assessment tax structure has been simplified. Labour laws have been reformed," PM Modi said.

"Several points have been decriminalised in Company Law. To raise competitiveness, connectivity infrastructure is being strengthened. During pandemic we saw that Indian companies are capable of tackling supply shock, they maintained medical supply in India and across the world," PM Modi added.

PM Modi on Thursday addressed the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Dialogue via video conferencing. The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset Initiative in the post COVID world.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma