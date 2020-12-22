As of now, it has no impact on the potential of the emerging vaccines being developed in our country and are available in other countries', he added.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the fears regarding the new strain of coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom recently, the government on Tuesday said that it has not yet been detected in India so far. The new strain is a mutated and more aggressive strain of the novel coronavirus, which, as per the initial data, is at least 70 per cent more easily transmitted.

"The new strain or mutation of (the) coronavirus seen in the United Kingdom has not been seen in India, so far," Dr VK Paul, a member of NITI Aayog's health department said today. He also said that the mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain detected in the UK has no impact on the potential of emerging vaccines.

"As of now, based on our discussions, deep understanding of data available and our deep assessment, there is no need to panic but it is a cause to be more vigilant. This new challenge we have to counter with our comprehensive efforts. We will be safe if we suppress the genomic sequence," Paul said.

The government also said that it is not suggesting any change in the treatment guidelines due to this mutation and the vaccines that are being developed, particularly those in the country, will not be impacted. Paul also stated that there is no need to "panic" and added that "we are yet to spot such a virus in our country".

"It is also being said that in these viruses, the transmissibility has increased by 70 per cent, you can also call them super spreader in a way but it does not increase the propensity of death, hospitalisation and severity of the disease. What is affected is the tendency to affect more people that by itself is a cause of concern. It is an adverse development," he said.

India has suspended all passenger flights connecting the United Kingdom from Wednesday till December 31 or till further orders in the wake of the emergence of a mutated strain of the virus there, joining several other countries that have imposed a similar flight ban.

The SOP by the Health Ministry for epidemiological surveillance describes the activities to be undertaken at the point of entry and in the community for all flyers who have travelled from or transited through the UK from November 25 to December 23.

