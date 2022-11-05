Morbi Tragedy | Oreva Group Used Only Rs 12 Lakh Of Total Rs 2 Cr Allotted For Repairing: Report

Oreva group is a subsidiary of Ajanta which was responsible for the renovation and repair of the century old suspension cable bridge in Morbi. (Image: ANI)

NEARLY a week after the Morbi Bridge collapse tragedy in which 135 people were killed, a probe into the case has revealed that the Ahemdabad-based Oreva Company spent only Rs 12 Lakh on repairing from a total amount of Rs 2 cr allotted for the renovation. Oreva group which is a subsidiary of Ajanta was responsible for the renovation and repair of the century-old colonial-era suspension cable bridge in Morbi.

According to a report by the Times of India, the investigation into the tragic incident revealed that the Oreva group subcontracted the renovation and only spent a ‘fraction’ of the required budget to strengthen the unsafe suspension bridge. The report, citing findings by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), stated that the cables of the bridge were not changed by the contractor, also rusted ropes were only painted and the flooring was changed.

The investigation further revealed that the Oreva company gave a contract of Rs 2 crore to a little-known Dhangadhra-based contractor, Devprakash Solution, to repair the cable bridge which is one of the main tourist attractions in the city.

Notably, the managing director of the Oreva group, Jaysukhbhai Patel, who was last seen in public on October 26 for the bridge’s opening, has been on the run since the tragic incident took place on Sunday claiming 135 lives.

In a letter sent to the civic authorities, the Oreva group clearly mentioned that “it will not repair the suspension bridge on a permanent basis, procure material or hire contractors for repairing until we get a properly signed document of a permanent agreement”. Back in March 2022, the civic authorities signed a 15-year agreement with Oreva company for the maintenance, operation and security of the bridge before closing it for seven months.

The Oreva group is on target because the company has breached certain rules of the contract which were earlier signed between the Municipal Corporation of Morbi and Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited (holding company of Oreva Group).

It was mandatory for Oreva to invest eight to twelve months into maintenance work. However, the group violated these terms and reopened the bridge within just seven months of closing allegedly without informing the Morbi civic body. Meanwhile, the Chief Officer of Morbi Nagar Palika, Sandipsinh Zala, has also been suspended over the incident.