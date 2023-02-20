Morbi Bridge's Wires Were Broken Before Collapse, Renovation Was Botched Up, Finds SIT Probe

NEARLY half of the wires on the Morbi bridge in Gujarat were corroded and relatively new suspenders had been welded with older ones, the Special Investigation Team appointed by the Gujarat government found in its preliminary report. As many as 135 people had been killed in the incident last year.

The state Urban Development Department shared ‘Preliminary Report on Morbi Bridge Incident’, which was submitted by the five-member SIT in December last year, with the Morbi Muncipality recently. The responsibility of repairing and maintaining the bridge was handed to Ajanta Manufacturing Limited, which is the part of the Odhavji Raghavji Patel-owned Oreva Group. The SIT has concluded that there had been several lapses in the repair, maintenance, and operational work of the bridge.

The SIT was constituted by Indian Administrative Services Officer Rajkumar Beniwal, Officer of the Indian Police Service Subhash Trivedi, a Secretary, Chief Engineer from the state Roads and Building Department, and a professor fo structural engineering. The team noted that half of the wires on one of the two cables “may be already broken” even before the cable had snapped on October 30 evening.

The SIT noted that of the two main cables of the bridge, built by the erstwhile rulers in 1887 over river Machchhu, one cable was having issues of corrosion and nearly half of its wires "may be already broken" even before the cable snapped on October 30 evening.

Two of the main cables of the bridge were built by the erstwhile rulers in 1887, SIT report informed. It also informed that the fatal tragedy occurred after the main cable on the upstream side of the river had snapped.

"It was observed that out of the 49 wires (of that cable), 22 were corroded, which indicates that those wires may have already broken before the incident. The remaining 27 wires recently broke," the SIT said, quoted by PTI, in its report.

”Old suspenders (steel rods which connect the cable with the platform deck) were welded with the new suspenders. Hence the behaviour of suspenders changed. In these types of bridges, single rod suspenders should be used to bear the load,” the SIT said with regards to the renovation work.

The contract for the maintenance and operation of the bridge was handed to the Oreva Group by the Morbi Muncipality without taking necessary approvals from its general board. The Group closed the bridge in March 2022 for renovation work and reopened it on October 26 without any inspection or taking requisite approvals, the report said.

"Walking structure was made up of rigid aluminium panels instead of flexible wooden planks. If there were individual wooden planks (which were there before renovation), the number of casualties could have been lower. Moreover, no load test or structure test was conducted before opening the bridge," it noted.

These aluminium panels were placed without any gaps in between them which reduced the flexability of the bridge deck and these panels were heavier which could have contributed to the collapse, the according to the SIT findings.