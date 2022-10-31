Morbi Bridge Collapse: PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives, Says 'Pain-Riddled Heart, But Duty First'

A Day after the British-era bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi killing over 130, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and said that he was pained, but also has to follow the path of duty. He further informed that rescue and relief operations have been going on since yesterday and the Centre is extending all help to the state.

"I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, the government is with the bereaved families in every manner. The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government," PM Modi said.

"I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty," the prime minister said.

The prime minister said that Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel had reached Morbi last night and has been holding the command of search and rescue ops since yesterday.

"The State Government has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, PM also assured that authorities are on alert even in the hospital where the injured are under treatment. "Priority is being given to ensure that people face minimum problems," he said.

Meanwhile, earlier today, PM also paid floral tribute to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his roadshow to be held in Ahmedabad on Monday in the wake of the Morbi cable bridge collapse.