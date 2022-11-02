Morbi Bridge Collapse: Oreva Managers Sent To Police Custody; Gujarat Observes State-Wide Mourning

DAYS after the horrific Morbi bridge collapse incident in which 135 people lost their lives, a local court in Morbi on Wednesday sent 4 accused to police custody till November 5 while five other accused arrested in connection with the case were sent to judicial custody till Saturday. Of the four, which have been sent to police custody, 2 served as managers in the Oreva company while the other two are sub-contractors who had repaired the bridge.

The four accused remanded in police custody were OREVA managers Dipak Parekh and Dinesh Dave, and repairing contractors Prakash Parmar and Devang Parmar, hired by the OREVA Group.

During the hearing, one of the nine arrested accused reportedly told the court that "it was the will of God that this unfortunate incident took place". "It was bhagwan ki ichcha (the will of God) that such an unfortunate event happened," Oreva manager Deepak Parekh told the court, as reported by NDTV.

#UPDATE | Morbi court sent 4 accused of #MorbiBridgeCollapse to police custody till 5th Nov, Saturday & another 5 people to judicial custody.



Out of the 4 persons in Police custody, 2 are managers of the Orewa company and the other 2 are fabrication work contractor's people. https://t.co/3BfY3gDFjz — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

The prosecution told the court that only the floor of the Morbi bridge was replaced and the cables were not replaced during the renovation. It further informed that the workers involved in the repair work were not even qualified for such repairs.

"Though the FSL report was presented in a sealed cover, it was mentioned during the remand plea that cables of the bridge were not replaced during the renovation and only flooring was changed..... weight of the bridge increased due to the four-layered aluminium sheets for the flooring and the cable snapped due to that weight," news agency PTI quoted prosecutor H S Panchal as saying.

The prosecutor pointed out that despite the lack of qualification, the two were given repair work on the bridge in 2007 and then in 2022. Seeking custody of the accused, he said it was needed to "find out what was the reason for choosing them and at whose instance they were chosen".

Morbi, Rajkot Bar Associations not to represent accused in Court:

Meanwhile, the bar associations of Rajkot and Morbi have decided not to take up the case of the nine arrested accused and represent them in court. "Both bar associations have passed a resolution regarding this," AC Prajapati, Senior Advocate, Morbi Bar Association said.

Gujarat | Nine accused (of Oreva co.) in #MorbiBridgeCollapse have been arrested. Morbi Bar Association & Rajkot Bar Association have decided to not take their case and represent them. Both the Bar Associations have passed this Resolution: AC Prajapati, sr adv, Morbi Bar Assn pic.twitter.com/CzZzy3OyAo — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

"Nine accused (of Oreva co.) in Morbi Bridge Collapse have been arrested. Morbi Bar Association and Rajkot Bar Association have decided to not take their case and represent them. Both the Bar Associations have passed this Resolution," he said.

The state government will give an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakhs to the families of the people who died in the Morbi tragedy and Rs 2 lakhs each will be provided from PMNRF, informed the Gujarat Disaster Management minister Rajendra Trivedi on Tuesday.

"Rs 4 lakhs each ex-gratia amount given to the families of deceased by state govt and Rs 2 lakhs each from PMNRF, Rs 50,000 each to injured. 17 persons remain hospitalised. 2 people remain missing," said Trivedi in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat observes state-wide mourning:

Gujarat on Wednesday mourned the death of 135 people from a bridge collapse on the weekend, with the national flag at half-mast in government buildings and public functions, receptions and entertainment programmes cancelled. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has appealed to people in his state to pray for the departed souls and their families.

Gandhinagar | State-wide mourning being observed today in Gujarat, for the deceased in #MorbiBridgeCollapse. The national flag is flown at half-mast on govt buildings in the state and no functions/entertainment programs are being held today. pic.twitter.com/IInRqqqxx1 — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

This decision to observe the state-wide mourning was taken on Monday in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the situation after the tragedy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a "detailed and extensive" inquiry into the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and said its key learnings must be implemented at the earliest. He had visited the collapse site and a local hospital where the injured had been admitted.

(With Agencies Inputs)