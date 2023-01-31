Morbi Bridge Collapse: Oreva Group MD Jaysukh Patel Surrenders In Court After Being Named As Prime Accused

IN THE latest development in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse that killed over 130 people, the Managing Director of Oreva Group, Jaysukh Patel, on Tuesday, surrendered before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate.

This came after Police filed a 1,262-page charge sheet in the Morbi bridge collapse case, naming Jaysukh Patel as the accused. The tragedy which took place nearly three months back in the Mobri district of Gujarat claimed 134 lives.

Earlier on January 24, a Gujarat court had issued a warrant for the arrest of Patel. Following this, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Morbi, MJ Khan on Sunday also issued an arrest warrant against Patel under section 70 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

"The court issued an arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group, which had a contract for the renovation of the Morbi bridge. He has not been arrested for 70 days. No lookout notice issued yet," Government prosecutor Sanjay Vora had told ANI.

Jaysukh Patel has been on the run since the incident took place. He was last seen in public on October 26 for the bridge’s opening. The Oreva company gave a contract of Rs 2 crore to a little-known Dhangadhra-based contractor, Devprakash Solution, to repair the cable bridge which is one of the main tourist attractions in the city.

Nine persons, including four employees of Ajanta Manufacturing (Oreva Group), have been arrested so far in the case. They include two managers and an equal number of ticket booking clerks of the Oreva Group that was managing the British-era bridge.

As many as 134 persons lost their lives after a century-old suspension bridge fell into the Machchhu River of Morbi in Gujarat last year.

Gujarat High Court on November 7 took suo motu cognisance of the Morbi accident, issuing notices to officials, including those of the state Home department and seeking a report within a week.

The Supreme Court in November said the Morbi bridge collapse incident was an "enormous tragedy", as it asked the Gujarat High Court, which was already holding hearings in the matter suo motu, to hold periodical hearings.

(With ANI Inputs)