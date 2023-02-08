Morbi Bridge Collapse: Oreva Group MD Jaysukh Patel Sent To Judicial Custody After End Of Police Remand

OREVA Group’s Managing Director Jaysukh Patel, who is an accused in the Morbi bridge collapse case, has been sent to judicial custody, by a Gujarat court, following the end of his remand by police. The court had to send Patel in judicial custody as the Special Investigation Team constituted by the state government, to investigate the bridge collapse, did not ask for his further remand, news agency PTI reported.

The Oreva Group was the company that responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of the bridge. Patel had surrendered before the court on January 31 after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Morbi town’s Chief Judicial Magistrate MJ Khan had, on February 1, ordered Patel to be remanded in police custody for seven days. Today, Patel was presented before the magistrate as it was the last day of his police remand. A suspension bridge in Morbi town of Gujarat had collapsed, on October 30, 2022, killing 135 people.

Patel’s judicial custoday order follows the rejection of bail pleas of seven other accused persons, who were arrested by the police in the bridge collapse case last year.

Two managers of Oreva Group, two ticket-booking clerks, three security guards and two sub-contractors have been arrested besides Patel so far, taking the total to ten. Oreva Group had taken Prakash Parmar and Devang Prakash Parmar on board, as sub-contractors, for the repair work of the bridge.

The two contractors had filed a bail plea with the court on Monday. The court is expected to deliver a judgement on the matter on Thursday.

Patel and all other accused persons have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder (IPC section 304), attempt to commit culpable homicide (IPC section 308), act which endangers human life (IPC section 336), causing hurt to any person by doing any rash or negligent act (IPC section 337), causing grievous hurt by doing rash or negligent act (IPC section 338).

Several discrepencies have been discovered by the SIT in repair, maintenance, and operational work of the bridge by the Oreva Group.

The number of persons accessing the bridge was not regulated at any given time, there were no restrcitions on the sale of tickets, and repair work was carried out without the consultation of competent experts, invesigation in the case has revealed.

(With agency inputs)