Morbi Bridge Collapse: Oreva Group's Jaysukh Patel Named As Accused In 1,200-Page Charge Sheet Filed By Police

THE POLICE on Friday filed a 1,262-page charge sheet in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse case, named Oreva group's Managing Director Jaysukh Patel as accused. The tragedy which took place nearly three months back in the Mobri district of Gujarat claimed 134 lives.

Jaysukh Patel has been on the run since the incident took place. He was last seen in public on October 26 for the bridge’s opening. The investigation in the case revealed that the Oreva company gave a contract of Rs 2 crore to a little-known Dhangadhra-based contractor, Devprakash Solution, to repair the cable bridge which is one of the main tourist attractions in the city.

According to Rajkot range Inspector General of Police Ashok Yadav, the charge sheet is filed against 10 accused, of which nine are arrested while the director is absconding. The officer said managers Deepak Parekh, and Dinesh Dave, three security guards, two ticket clerks and as many private contract workers have been arrested and are in judicial custody, IANS reported.

The major allegation against the Oreva group is that without a valid certificate stating whether the suspension bridge is safe for the public or not, the company opened for visitors. As per the reports, the unfortunate incident took place due to patchy renovation work by contractors unfit for the job.

The forensic experts also believed that the main cable of the bridge snapped because it could not take the weight of the new flooring.

The police had booked nine persons under Indian Penal Code section 304, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. "Nine accused (of Oreva co.) in Morbi Bridge Collapse have been arrested. Morbi Bar Association and Rajkot Bar Association have decided to not take their case and represent them. Both the Bar Associations have passed this Resolution," AC Prajapati, Senior Advocate, Morbi Bar Association said, ANI reported.