Morbi Bridge Collapse: No Safety Audit Or People Trying To Sway, What Led To The Tragedy?

THE suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi, which collapsed on Sunday evening leading to the death of over 130 people, had not received 'fitness certificate' from the municipality.

Hailed as an "engineering marvel" of the 19th century, the Julto Pul, as it is populary known, had reopened for public after seven months of repair.

On October 29, around 6.30 pm, more then 400 people were on and around the bridge, when it collapsed and plunged them into the Machchhu river. At least 132 deaths were confirmed and footage from the scene showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables and twisted remains of the bridge.

Why The Morbi Bridge Collapsed

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi was reopened on October 26 after seven months of repair work by private firm Oreva. The bridge had however not received the municipality's "fitness certificate", PTI quoted an official as saying.

The bridge had been given to Oreva for operation and maintenance for 15 years, according to Morbi Municipality's chief officer Sandeepsinh Zala. "In March this year, it was closed for the public for renovation. It reopened after renovation on the Gujarati New Year day celebrated on October 26," he said.

Even as the renovation work had been completed, the bridge had not been declared fit by the local municipality, the official said.

The private firm threw the bridge open to visitors without notifying the civic body, therefore, no safety audit of the bridge was conducted, the official alleged.

Meanwhile, the Oreva Group has said the bridge collapsed because a large number of people present at the mid-section of the bridge "were trying to sway it from one way to the other,” The Indian Express reported.

History Of The Julto Pul

The bridge was located around 300 km from the Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar. Erected at the turn of the 19th century, the bridge was credited to the "progressive" rulers of Morbi. The district collectorate website described the bridge saying it reflects the "scientific nature of the rulers of Morbi".

The bridge was constructed during the rule of Sir Waghji Thakor, who reigned Morbi till 1922. Thakor was influenced by colonial technology, and decided to construct an "artistic and technological marvel" of that period. The bridge was meant to connect Darbargadh Palace with Nazarbag Palace, where the then royalty resided.

The bridge was 1.25 metres wide and spanned 233 metres, and was meant to give a unique identity to Morbi using the latest technology available in those days in Europe, as per the collectorate website.