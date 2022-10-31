Morbi Bridge Collapse: Nine Arrested, Maintenance Agency Booked For 'Culpable Homicide'

A rescue operation underway after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river, in Morbi on Monday. Over 132 casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI Photo)

MORBI Police on Monday registered an FIR against agencies responsible for the maintenance and operation of the bridge that collapsed the city yesterday evening. Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the bridge collapse incident.

The clocks and e-bike maker Oreva Group faced charges of culpable homicide after 134 were confirmed dead in the incident.

The bridge, which reopened for public after seven months of renovation, had not received the 'fitness certificate' by the Morbi Municipality. The municipality said the company had not sought its approval before throwing it open for the people.

The municipality has alleged that since the private firm allowed visitors without notifying the civic body, no safety audit of the bridge was conducted.

Morbi Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Tripathi said some people have been called for preliminary questioning after the registration of the FIR on Sunday night.

As many as 134 people were killed after the suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening, according to police.

In the First Information Report (FIR) lodged at Morbi 'B' division police station on Sunday night, police have shown "agencies responsible for maintenance and management of the hanging bridge" as the main accused, along with others whose names emerge during the course of investigation.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

According to the FIR, lodged by 'B' division police inspector Prakash Dekivadia, the bridge over the Machchhu river in Morbi town was not in use for nearly eight months. The local administration had roped in a "private agency" for its maintenance.

The agency opened the bridge on October 26 after completion of the maintenance, the FIR said. The incident occurred around 6.30 pm on October 30, when the bridge came down and several people died as they fell into the river.

The FIR alleged that the incident took place because of the "callous approach" of the agency people. It has further been stated that persons concerned or agencies did not pay attention to the quality of maintenance as well as repair work of the bridge.

Despite knowing that their "callous approach" in the maintenance and management of the bridge may lead to human deaths, the bridge was opened for tourists by the agency, the FIR said.

"We have lodged an FIR and called some persons for questioning. We are also trying to establish contact with the Oreva company's staff who were on duty at the bridge yesterday," PTI quoted SP Rahul Tripathi as saying.