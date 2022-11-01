Morbi Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 135, 14 Hospitalised, Search On For One Missing

THE DEATH toll in the Morbi cable bridge collapse has risen to 135 after an injured person succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. A total of 14 people are still in hospital and receiving treatments for the injuries. The mishap took place on Sunday after a cable bridge over the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed. Around 500 people were on the bridge when the incident took place. A search and rescue operation is still underway to find one missing person.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Indian Coast Guard, along with local administration and other agencies carry out search and rescue operation at the spot of #MorbiBridgeCollapse



(Source: Indian Coast Guard) pic.twitter.com/TziSf3Tkuu — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with local administration and other agencies are carrying out search and rescue operations at the spot of the Morbi bridge collapse.

"With one more injured succumbing at the District hospital a while ago, the death toll stands at 135. A total of 14 persons are still hospitalized. One person is still reported to be missing and a search is on for him," told Morbi District Collector.

Meanwhile, prime minister Narendra Modi will today visit Morbi and take stock of the situation. Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat ahead of the state Assembly polls due this year-end, on Monday paid tributes to those who died in Sunday's bridge collapse. The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office announced that Modi would visit Morbi on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier on October 31, nine persons, including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men, were arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat. "We arrested nine people after filing FIR under various sections of IPC. The arrested includes the managers of Oreva company and ticket clerks," said Ashok Yadav, IG, Rajkot range.

On Sunday, the suspension bridge above the Machchhu River in the Morbi district. Visuals showed people falling into the river below. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Gujarat Police in the bridge collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi district against private agencies for the attempt to commit culpable homicide and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.

The police also informed that the management person agency did not take due care and quality check of the bridge and kept it open for the people on October 26, displaying severe carelessness. As per reports, the bridge was closed for about 8 months for maintenance and the repair work was being completed by a private agency

State-wide mourning in Gujarat will take place on November 2, for the people who died in the Morbi tragedy. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at Gandhinagar Raj Bhavan chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings in the state on November 2 and no government public functions, receptions, or entertainment programs will be held.

(With ANI Inputs)