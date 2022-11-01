Morbi Bridge Collapse: Five Unanswered Questions Related To The Accident

Morbi municipal corporation rejected its mistake and said that the bridge was opened without their knowledge. (Image Credit: ANI)

THE MORBI bridge collapse incident has left the entire nation in shock with Gujarat observing State-wide mourning on November 2 for the people who died in the tragedy. The death toll in the tragic incident also climbed up to 135 on Tuesday with one more injured person succumbing to his injuries. Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are still underway for one missing person.

The incident has also raised some serious questions about the condition of old structures in the country. The Morbi bridge was built 143 years ago and was recently renovated. The bridge was reopened after months of renovation on the eve of Diwali. Here are some unanswered questions related to the Morbi Bridge Collapse.

- According to media reports, the local municipality said that the 143-year-old bridge was designed for 125 visitors to visit at one time. But contrary to this, there were around 500 odd visitors on the bridge at the time of the collapse. How were those visitors allowed on the bridge?

- Morbi municipal corporation rejected its mistake and said that the bridge was opened without their knowledge and they were not aware of the number of people at the bridge. But how can the municipality and administrators ignore the rush at one of the biggest public attractions in Morbi town, that too in the middle of the festive season?

- The bridge, which was closed for renovation, was reopened in just seven months but Morbi municipality and the Oreva Group’s March 2022 contract estimated that the bridge will be shut for 8-12 months for repair. A worth asking question arises 'who checked the competency and safety certifications of the bridge'?

- Another big question arises how did the municipality did not checked the number of people allowed on the Morbi bridge at the time of the incident?

- The maintenance of the Morbi bridge was subcontracted to a private engineering firm. Did the authorities check the credentials of the firm carefully?.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea on November 14 seeking the constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat. The plea said the incident showed the negligence and utter failure of the government authorities. It further added that in the past decade various incidents have taken place in the country due to mismanagement, lapse in duty, and negligent maintenance activities