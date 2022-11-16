Morbi Bridge Collapse: 'File Affidavit Today Or Pay Rs 1 Lakh Fine,' Gujarat HC Warns Civic Authority

DAY after pulling up the Morbi civic authority over the bridge collapse, the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday again rapped the civic authority and directed to file the counter-affidavit in the matter today by 4:30 pm or pay Rs 1 lakh fine. The High Court also asked the Morbi civic authority not to take the matter casually.

The high court's slamming came after the counsel of the Morbi Civic Authority informed the court that it can not file the counter-affidavit today as the deputy collector, who is looking after the Civic Body affairs is on election duty and he couldn't decide which advocate should represent it before the Court.

The civic body further sought time till November 24, however, a bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh J Shastri dismissed the request and asked the body to file the counter-affidavit by 4 pm today.

"Don't take this matter casually, the nagarpalika is asked to file a reply before 4.30 p.m. today or face Rs one lakh fine," the bench said in its order.

The court has initiated suo motu proceedings in the bridge collapse case. Though the court had issued notices to the Morbi Nagar Palika on November 7 seeking a reply by November 14, it failed. On November 15, the court granted another day to the civic body but it again failed to file a reply file.