Morbi Bridge Collapse: BJP MP Loses 12 Family Members Including Five Children, Three Women In Tragedy

AS MANY as 12 family members of Mohan Kundariya, a BJP Lok Sabha member from Rajkot lost their lives in a bridge collapse incident in Gujarat’s Morbi town on Sunday evening. The BJP MP said his relatives were gone for a picnic when the tragedy took place.

“12 victims of his family included five children, four women and three men, all close relatives of his elder brother. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the tragedy. Four daughters of the brother-in-law of my elder brother, the husbands of three of them and five children were killed in the accident," Kundariya, as quoted by the news agency PTI said.

According to police, more than 130 people were killed after the suspension bridge on the Machchhu River collapsed on Sunday (October 30). So far, nine people have been arrested for their connection in the incident.

The BJP MP said soon after the incident took place, he reached there and helped rescue people. He also added that strict action would be taken against those who are responsible for the incident.

Earleir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. He is scheduled to visit Morbi in Gujarat today. PM Modi said the rescue operation is underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, the prime minister said "I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty,” ANI quoted.

Meanwhile, the Morbi tragedy got worldwide attention as US president Joe Biden expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost lives in the incident and said "our heart with India."