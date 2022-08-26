Five Killed, Seven Injured In Massive Fire At 3-Storey Building In UP's Moradabad

Seven people were rescued during the rescue operations while five lost their lives. As per the police, members of the same family were residing inside the three-storey building.

By Talibuddin Khan
Updated: Fri, 26 Aug 2022 08:38 AM IST
Image Credits: ANI

At least five people lost their lives while seven others were injured after a massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Uttar Pradesh Moradabad in the wee hours of Friday. According to the police, the fire broke out on Thursday night in a three-storey building in Moradabad. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Seven people were rescued during the rescue operations while five including two children lost their lives. As per the police, members of the same family were residing inside the three-storey building. The fire department is investigating the matter to ascertain the cause of the fire, the police said.

Shailendra Kumar Singh, District Magistrate, Moradabad said the "fire broke out in a three-storey building. In the incident, five people lost their lives and seven were rescued from the building and later were rushed to the hospital for treatment".

"As per the information, members of the same family were residing in the three-storey building. The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire", he added.

