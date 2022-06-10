New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Friday said that it has identified 6 shooters allegedly involved in the killing of the Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

During a press briefing, HS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Special Cell, said: "Delhi Police has identified 6 shooters. The role of money transactions played by 2 accused has been revealed, a man who introduced those two shooters also identified. The role of the man who organized this crime has been identified.

The top cop further said that the singer's death was an organised and brazen killing.

He added that out of the six shooters, the role of four in the murder has been established.

"There were 8 people in the pictures that were doing rounds on social media as accused of murder, out of which 4 are definitely involved. The remaining 4 did not play a role in this murder," Dhaliwal said.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 in Mansa district when he was driving his Mahindra Thar SUV. The fatal attack on Moosewala came a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. Over 30 empty cases of bullets were found near the SUV in which he was killed.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday (June 8) claimed said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder.

Meanwhile, a Red Corner Notice was issued on Thursday (June 9) against Canada-based gangster Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had, on June 2, written a request letter to the Interpol to issue a RCN against Goldy Brar.

According to reports, Brar went to Canada on a student visa and didn't return after that. Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The Punjab Police has arrested eight persons so far in connection with Moosewala's killing.

