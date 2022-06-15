Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Punjab police are questioning gangster Lawrence Bishnoi at length in connection with the brutal murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Bishnoi was brought to Punjab from Delhi in the wee hours of Wednesday under heavy security after a Delhi court on Tuesday granted the Punjab police transit remand of Bishnoi to take him to Punjab for questioning in the case.

As per the reports, Bishnoi is being questioned at the Crime Investigation Agency office near the Kharar area in Chandigarh. The Punjab police, earlier in the day, produced Lawrence Bishnoi before a court in the Mansa district which remanded him to seven-day police custody. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as an accused and conspirator in the Sudhu Moose Wala murder case.

From Delhi to Mansa and then from Mansa to Kharar, Bishnoi was brought in a bullet-proof vehicle under heavy police escort. The Special Investigation Team constituted in the Moosewala murder case and the Anti-Gangster Task Force are questioning him at length. The SIT probing the murder case of Moosewala is making steady progress, Additional Director General of Punjab Police Pramod Ban had said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough, the police on Tuesday arrested two members, each belonging to the Lawrance Bishnoi gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. Senior Superintendent of Police (Mohali) Vivek Sheel Soni said the two accused -- Gagandeep Singh alias Gaagi and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi -- are residents of Dabbwali in Sirsa district of Haryana.

He said the duo was in regular touch with Godly Brar through gangster Manpreet Singh alias Manna, who provided Toyota Corolla car to assailants for killing Moosewala. Both the arrested accused were working on the directions of Brar and indulged in illegal weapons smuggling from the border area of Punjab and Rajasthan and further delivered it to the shooters

The Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab is not leaving any stone unturned to extradite Canada-based Brar, who was the first to take responsibility for the murder, the official statement said, adding, that the Punjab Police has arrested nine people for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of Moosewala.

Earlier, the Punjab Police had said the killing of Moosewala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it. Moosewala, the singer-politician who had joined the Congress months before the 2022 state Assembly polls, was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district.





(With Agencies Inputs)

