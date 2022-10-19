Moosewala Murder: Lawrence Bishnoi's Close Aide Deepak Tinu Who Escaped From Police Custody Arrested Again

FUGITIVE criminal Deepak Tinu, who is a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and one of the main accused in the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, was arrested by the Special Cell from Rajasthan’s Ajmer, ANI reported.

According to Police, when Tinu was being brought from Kapurthala Jail to Mansa on remand in a private vehicle earlier this month, he managed to dodge Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) officials. "Tinu was being brought to Mansa's CIA staff office from Kapurthala Jail when he escaped from custody. The accused had to be probed in connection with the Moosewala murder case," Mansa police said.

IG, Bhatinda, M S Chinna said the police had deployed teams to find Tinu and that no police personnel will be spared if found involved in his escape. Responding to the whole act on the same day, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his government for alleged laxity in cracking down on criminals in the state.

"42 car convoy for proxy CM Bhagwant Mann, protection for VVIP netas of AAP but Bishnoi gang aide Deepak Tinu - who had a major role in Moosewala murder ESCAPES FROM PUNJAB POLICE CUSTODY! AAP is not ensuring crackdown on gangs but helping them! Do we need more proof?" Poonawalla said in his tweet.

A day after the Punjab government reduced his security cover, 28-year-old Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Mansa. The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and was declared brought dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital. The killers fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

The investigation suggested Lawrence Bishnoi who is behind the bar was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close Canada-based aide Goldy Brar is also under investigation in this case. Through Interpol, the police have issued a Red Corner Notice for Brar. Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.





(With Agency Inputs)