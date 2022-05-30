Chandigarh/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala's gruesome murder has stoked a massive controversy as the killing took place only a day after his security cover was withdrawn by the Punjab government. The Punjab government has now ordered a probe and formed a judicial commission under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to investigate the case.

In addition to that, the Delhi Police has also launched a probe to investigate an alleged phone call that was made by an inmate in Tihar Jail - identified as Shahrukh - to Canada. Quoting sources, news agency IANS reported Shahrukh spoke to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who has claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder.

Currently, Shahrukh is being questioned by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. Officials are also questioning gangster Kala Jathedi and his aide Kala Rana.

"Last time when we grilled Jathedi and Rana, they had revealed that their associates had conducted recce to execute the killing of Moosewala and one Shahrukh," IANS quoted sources as saying.

Six detained in joint raid in Dehradun

In a major development, the Punjab Police and the Uttarakhand Police have detained six person in connection with Moosewala's murder. They were caught by the officials from Dehradun.

"Following a joint operation with Uttarakhand STF and Punjab STF, Punjab Police has detained 6 people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder," Special Task Force Sources.

'Never affiliated Moosewala with gangsters'

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra, who has been facing criticism, on Monday issued a clarification over his statement on Moosewala and said he has never affiliated the singer-turned-politician with gangsters. He said Moosewala was a celebrated artist and he has the highest respect for him.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. I never called him a gangster. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed responsibility for his murder. The culprits will be arrested soon and justice will be delivered," Bhawra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh had demanded clarification for the Punjab DGP for linking his son's murder to a gang war.

'Moosewala was threatened by gangsters'

Moosewala's father has claimed that the singer-turned-actor-politician was constantly threatened by gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi over the phone. On Monday, he revealed that Moosewala used to travel in a bulletproof car, but had used a normal jeep on Sunday.

Recalling the horrifying incident, Singh said he was travelling with two security personnel in another car when a Sedan with four people intercepted Moosewala's jeep and attacked him. They took Moosewala to a hospital, where he was later declared brought dead.

"When the Thar reached near the outskirts of Jawaharke village, there was a white-coloured Bolero parked there with four youths occupying it. Soon, there was firing, and four youths in each Bullero and Corolla fled the spot," Singh was quoted as saying by IANS.

"I reached the spot and raised an alarm. I took my son and both his friends to Mansa Civil Hospital, but couldn't save him."

