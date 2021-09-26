New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) in 2014 when he was first elected to the power to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management. Since then, the campaign has achieved several milestones in its first phase which lasted till October 2019. The second phase of the landmark mission was started last year and will continue till 2024-25.

Now, during the second phase, to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of Independence from the British Rule, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is undertaking the “Clean India” Program. The program is aimed at creating awareness, mobilization of people and ensuring their involvement in the Clean India initiative which is unique in terms of scale and participation.

Informing about the Clean India Program, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that the initiative will be launched on October 1 and will continue till October 31 across the country. The minister further informed that a target has been set to collect garbage from every village and district in the country.

Under the program, 30 kg of garbage will be removed from every village and 10,080 kg from every district. He said that beautification of villages will also be done under the Clean India campaign and special cleaning of traditional water resources will also be carried out.

Objectives:

• To organize activities to clean waste mainly Single-Use Plastic waste throughout the country from 01st October to 31st October 2021. The program will be organised in 2.50 lakh villages having the presence of NYKS affiliated Youth Clubs, in all 744 Districts of the country.

• To involve all segments of society, Government organizations including PRIs and Non-Government Organizations to instil awareness and feeling of pride among citizens to keep their surroundings clean and waste-free.

• To make the program a People’s Movement through Jan Bhagidari.

• To propagate the mantra of “Clean India: Safe India”.

Key Activities:

• Collection & disposal of waste - through collection drives and door to door campaign.

• Village Beautification- Maintenance and beautification drives for historical monuments and heritage sites, community centres, Youth Club/Mahila Mandal Buildings, School Buildings, Panchyat Buildings etc.

• Traditional Water Sources- Cleanliness and maintenance through Voluntary Work Camps-De-silting and Cleaning of Water Bodies.

Outcome:

• Collection & disposal of 75 Lakh kg waste mainly plastic waste throughout the Country covering 744 Districts and 2.50 Lakh Villages.

• On average, 10,080 kg waste per District will be collected. 620 Plain Area Districts will collect 11,000 kg waste per District, whereas 124 Hilly Districts will collect 5484 kg waste per District.

• Accordingly, on average, 30 kg waste per village will be collected and disposed off.

• Hotspots for Waste Collection: Tourist Places, Educational Institutes, Bus Stand/Railway Stations and the vicinity, National Highways, Historical and heritage buildings, Religious places & surroundings, Hospitals and Water Resources.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan