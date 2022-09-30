Month After Shrikant Tyagi's Property Demolished, Noida Society Faces Bulldozer Action Again; Residents Protest

THE NOIDA authority on Friday conducted a demolition drive on the alleged encroachment in Grand Omaxe in Sector 93B in Noida. The authority had issued a notice to more than 100 encroachers following a survey done earlier.

Uttar Pradesh | Noida Authority conducts an anti-encroachment drive at Grand Omaxe housing colony located in sector 93

It was reportedly said that the action has been taken after the residents of the society filed a police complaint when jailed Shrikant Tyagi's wife Anu Tyagi insisted to plant palm trees, violating the rules and regulations of society.

Two days ago, the Noida Authority conducted a survey in this society and ordered the removal of the trees planted outside Shrikant Tyagi's house, as well as other encroachment. The Authority had given 48 hours time, saying if the encroachments are not withdrawn, then they will run bulldozer on it.

Earlier Shrikant Tyagi was arrested after he was caught on camera abusing and shoving a woman who objected to the planting of palm trees in the open area in front of his ground-floor apartment. It is also being said that in August 2022, the Noida Authority had taken similar action and bulldozed a portion of Tyagi's house in the society.

A ruckus broke out at Noida's Grand Omaxe Society in Sector 93B today, owing to disagreements between the society and Noida Authority. As the authority arrived at the locations with bulldozers, protesting residents said that the authority is deliberately harassing them.

Anu Tyagi who also protested against the removal of palm trees outside her house said, "Action taken by breaking my house was done after a one-sided probe and the same is now being done to my trees, I will not let it happen," quoted by news agency ANI.

Action taken by breaking my house was done after a one-sided probe and the same is now being done to my trees, I will not let it happen: Anu Tyagi, wife of Shrikant Tyagi

However, the Noida authority reportedly bulldozed some 100 encroachments throughout the society today as part of their campaign against encroachment. As the Noida authority continues its anti-encroachment drive at Grand Omaxe housing colony located in sector 93, a resident is also seen sobbing, as she requests the demolition be stopped.