New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc across the northern region of the country with Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other states witnessing massive landslides and flood-like situation. Rivers across these states are also flowing over the danger mark due to which the relief and rescue teams have evacuated many villages situated on the river banks.



Apart from the northern states, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the southern and western part of the country. As per the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra till August 31.



“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh during 27th-29th; Telangana during 27th-31st; Chhattisgarh & Jharkhand 28th-29th; Vidarbha & Madhya Pradesh 29th-31st; Gujarat region 30th-31st; Marathwada on 30th; north Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra on 31st August," the IMD said in a tweet.



Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Saturday said a low pressure has formed over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha.



Under the influence of this low pressure and cyclonic circulation, the official said that fairly widespread rainfall activity, including heavy rainfall in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, are likely to occur on Saturday and Sunday.



The IMD further said that Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will also witness moderate rainfall today in the next few hours. As per the IMD, parts of Uttar Pradesh including Noida, Indirapuram, Baraut, Hathras, Jalesar, Atrauli, Sahsawan, Kashganj will witness moderate rainfall, while in the national capital, the IMD has predicted rainfall in South-East Delhi, South-Delhi (Lodi road, Safdarjung).



"Light to moderate rain over isolated places of South-East Delhi, South-Delhi (Lodi road, Safdarjung), Faridabad (Haryana), Milak, Kandhala, Rampur, Narora (U.P) during the next 2 hours", the IMD tweeted. "Light to moderate rain over isolated places of Ballabgarh,(Haryana), Milak, Kandhala, Rampur, Narora (U.P), Nadbai (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours", it added.



The Meteorological Department also said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Coastal and South Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe during the next 3 days. The downpour is also likely to continue with isolated rain over Uttarakhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh till August 29.

