As per the weather department, Uttarakhand will witness heavy rainfall for next two days while light rains are expected in Himachal Pradesh till August 15.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Monsoon has wreaked havoc across the country, leading to floods and landslides. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has now said that rainfall will continue in most of North India for the next few days.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Uttarakhand, saying places like Dehradun, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh will witness heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, except for Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, a yellow alert has been issued for all the district of Himachal Pradesh. While talking about states like Uttar Pradesh Bihar, and Jharkhand, then they will receive widespread rainfall from August 10.

Apart from this, light to moderate rain is expected over the rest of Western Himalayas, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, and the rest of Madhya Pradesh.

A cyclonic circulation is persisting over Northeast Madhya Pradesh in lower levels. Due to these activities there is a possibility of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rains over Northeast and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 5 days.

On the other hand, the IMD has also predicted that there is a possibility of widespread rain with isolated heavy rains over Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the next two days. Light to moderate rain may occur over Northeast India, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Lakshadweep.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen