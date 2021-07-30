New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The incessant rains due to the advancement of the southwest monsoon have caused major havoc in many parts of the country. As much as the monsoon season has brought relief to people, it has also created problems for them. According to the Meteorological Department's prediction, there is a possibility of heavy rains in the eastern, western, and central parts of India till August 1.



According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain is also expected in Kaithal, Hisar, Rewari, Bhiwani, and Charkidadri of Haryana. The excessive rain has caused a flood-like situation in various parts of the country. On the other hand, on Friday a red alert was issued by the IMD in areas like Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.



While talking about Uttar Pradesh, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for many districts. A warning of heavy rain has been issued in many districts including Hamirpur, Mahoba, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar in the state. The rain is expected to continue till July 31.



Meanwhile, areas like Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Varanasi, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Pilibhit, Sonbhadra, and Chandauli and adjoining areas will witness heavy rain in isolated places on July 31.



A yellow alert has been issued in Dehradun, Nainital, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh for Saturday and Sunday. On the other hand, IMD has issued an orange alert in places like Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted the continuation of rain in the state till August 2.



The Meteorological Department has issued an 'Orange Alert' expressing the possibility of heavy rain and lightning in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours said the Senior Meteorologist PK Saha. Districts include Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Datia, Shivpuri, Anuppur, Dindori, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Balaghat, and Mandla districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen