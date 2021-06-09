Indian Metereological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and all its suburbs, especially in Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and Thane for the next 48 hours. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Monsoon reached the financial capital Mumbai on Thursday, June 9. Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rainfall which continues till the evening as city’s lifelines, notably the local train, came to a halt. At Sion station, the waterlogging scenes made it to the headlines for whole day as the submerged train tracks made the local train services difficult to operate. Following this, local train services had to be kept on hold in the financial capital.

At the same time, waterlogging was reported from different stretched of Mumbai’s eastern express highway, leading to the long queues of vehicles along the highway. Indian Metereological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and all its suburbs, especially in Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and Thane for the next 48 hours. For the rest of the state of Maharashtra, the next five days will see monsoon covering the whole of the state, leading to moderate to heavy rainfall in most of the state.

Indian Railways alerts its relief trains

The railway tracks across Mumbai local’s network are submerged. The railways, while acknowledging IMD’s forecast of heavy rainfall, has issued an alert for its relief trains and has kept a set of employees on backup for it.

Pre-monsoon showers in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar

Pre monsoon showers are ongoing in the state of Madhya Pradesh, including capital Bhopal, Indore, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Dewas, Sagar and Jabalpur. Indore is witnessing continuous rainfall since last four-five days. By the next week, monsoon is expected to hit most of Madhya Pradesh as well. In Bihar, monsoon is likely to reach by 12 June. In parts of northern Bihar, moderate rainfall is being reported since Wednesday.

15 districts in Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall

The UP districts bordering Bihar are receiving light to moderate rainfall since Thursday morning. It’s being forecasted that its impact will be seen across Poorvanchal by the weekend. In the next few hours, 15 districts in Poorvanchal are forecasted to receive rainfall with winds blowing by 40 kmph speeds. These districts include, Gorakhpur, Basti, Maharajganj, San Kabir Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Deoria, Mau, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Sonbhadra, Lakhimpur Khiri, Shravasti, Barabanki, Gonda, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar and Sultanpur.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal