New Delhi | Jagran New Desk: For the past few days, entire India has been witnessing heavy rains that have led to water-logging and caused traffic disruption in several states and union territories (UTs). People living in central and northern India, however, are unlikely to get a breather soon as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.



As per the weather department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in several districts of Rajasthan for the next three to four days. It has predicted that districts like Jhalawar, Baran, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh and Banswara will receive 100 to 200 mm rainfall from Sunday.

Talking about Madhya Pradesh, the weather department has predicted very heavy to very heavy rains for 10 districts in the next 24 hours. According to the IMD, places like Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch and Mandsaur have witnessed thunderstorms and lightning.

On the other hand, IMD has issued an orange alert for 17 districts of Madhya Pradesh namely Shahdol, Umaria, Rewa, Anuppur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind and Morena.

According to the IMD, some states of North and Central India are expected to receive heavy rains in the next four days. A low-pressure area is also forming over East Uttar Pradesh. There is a possibility of heavy rain here in the next three days.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in Western Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab will witness rainfall on August 1 whereas Himachal Pradesh will experience a good amount of rainfall till August 2, and Uttarakhand and Haryana will observe rainfall till August 4

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen