New Delhi | Jagran New Desk: As much as the monsoon has given relief to people, it has also wreaked havoc in many places across the country. Now the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for five districts of Maharashtra, while it has said that several parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh would continue to receive light to moderate rains for the next 24 hours.

It has also issued a yellow alert for the national capital. Though Skymet Weather has predicted that there will be no heavy rains in Delhi, it said that light to moderate rains would continue in the capital.

Meanwhile, the Zonal Meteorological Center has said that the southwest monsoon is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh. Many parts of the state will witness rainfall in the next 24 hours, it said.



Talking about Maharashtra, five districts including Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, and Satara will receive heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Department has issued an 'Orange Alert' for Mumbai between Wednesday and Friday, according to which heavy to very heavy rains may occur. The department said that someplace may receive more than 204.5 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. According to the department, there may be light rain in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of the state till Friday.

States like Delhi, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Goa, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Gujarat will receive light to moderate rainfall, as per Meteorological department's prediction.

Whereas flood-like situation is hovering in many districts of North Bihar as Koshi, Bagmati, and Kamala rivers have crossed the danger mark in many areas in the state. On the other hand, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, and Motihari have received torrential rains in the last 24 hours.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen